Rajat Sharma participates in India Literature Festival at World Book Fair, narrates story of 'Aap Ki Adalat'

India TV Editor-in-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma on Saturday participated in the ongoing World Book Fair at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. He attended the India Literature Festival at the World Book Fair and participated in a session named "Adalat ki Kahani, Rajat Sharma ki Zubani" which was organised at the Indian Literature Festival. During this, Rajat Sharma narrated the story of the beginning of the famous show 'Aap Ki Adalat'. Along with this, he also shared stories related to big celebrities and leaders who were grilled in India TV's iconic show 'Aap Ki Adalat'.

The much-awaited celebration of literature in the national capital, the New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF), began on February 10 with 'Multilingual India: A Living Tradition' as its theme.

People who witnessed this session also asked Rajat Sharma questions and he answered all those questions in his own style.

'Journalist should know whom to ask questions and whom not to ask'

Today Rajat Sharma taught many important lessons from this platform. When an audience asked Rajat Sharma that Atal Bihari Vajpayee had said that we should remain silent more than we should speak. So is it good or bad for us to remain silent? Rajat Sharma said, "Vajpayee ji had said that we should learn where to speak and where to remain silent. The first thing any journalist should know is where to speak and where to remain silent. What questions to ask and whom not to ask."

Rajat Sharma discloses secret of his fitness

When a young man asked Rajat Sharma for tips to stay fit at this age, he said that it requires discipline. He said, "I tell all the youth that if you want fitness then you should drink more water, eat less, eat on time. Everyone knows this, there is no secret. But no one understands that it should be followed."

He said, "I wake up at 5.30 in the morning, my breakfast time is fixed at 10 am, lunchtime is fixed at 1.30 and dinner time is fixed at 6 o'clock. Apart from this I don't eat anything. I work out for an hour every day, either yoga or gym. I drink a lot of water and get enough sleep. Above all, because he gets love and respect from people, he never gets worried." He also noted the benefits of Ayurveda.

When asked about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as a guest in Aap Ki Adalat, Rajat Sharma said, "Like you, even I want him as my guest in the show."