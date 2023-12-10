69th ABVP Conference: India TV's Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma attends Yashwantrao Kelkar Youth awards in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV's Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma attends Yashwantrao Kelkar Youth awards as chief guest in Delhi

69th ABVP Conference: India TV's Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma attended the Prof. Yashwantrao Kelkar Youth awards ceremony held at the ABVP National Conference in the national capital.

The 2023 edition of the Professor Yeshwantrao Kelkar Youth award ceremony unfolded at the Indraprastha Nagar tent city in DDA Ground of Burari in Delhi today (December 10). Notable figures present on the stage included ABVP National President Dr Rajsharan Shahi, ABVP National Secretary Yagywalkya Shukla, Secretary of the Reception Committee for the ABVP National Conference Rajiv Babbar, and DUSU Secretary Aprajita.

The recipients of the prestigious Prof. Yashwantrao Kelkar Youth Award 2023 were Sharad Vivek Sagar of Patna, Bihar, acknowledged for his efforts in providing a world-class education to Bharatiya youth from low-income backgrounds; ‘Millets Queen’ Lahari Bai Padiya from Dindori, Madhya Pradesh, recognised for her ground-level work in the conservation and enrichment of Shree-Anna (Millets); and Dr Vaibhav Bhandari from Pali, Rajasthan, honoured for his contributions to improving the standard of living and boosting self-confidence among Divyangs.

Renowned journalist Rajat Sharma, serving as the chief guest, bestowed the esteemed awards upon the recipients, highlighting the significance of the Yashwantrao Kelkar Youth Award in recognising unique contributions. The award ceremony marked the presence of key figures, including ABVP National President Dr Rajsharan Shahi, ABVP National Secretary Yagywalkya Shukla, and others.

Instituted in 1991, the Prof. Yashwantrao Kelkar Youth Award is dedicated to the memory of Professor Yashwantrao Kelkar, recognised as the architect of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. The award is a collaborative initiative of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and Vidyarthi Nidhi Trust, both dedicated to the progress and education of students. The award, aimed at highlighting the work of young social entrepreneurs, carries a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000, a certificate, and a memento.

During the ceremony, Sharad Vivek Sagar emphasised the award’s prestige and uniqueness, while Lahari Bai Padiya advocated for the widespread conservation and promotion of millets. Dr Vaibhav Bhandari acknowledged the significant role played by ABVP in shaping his social journey. Reflecting on the pivotal role of ABVP in his life during the emergency, Rajat Sharma praised the organisation’s commitment to the nation’s concerns, stating, “ABVP is the student organisation that thinks about the nation’s concerns.”

ABVP National President Dr Rajsharan Shahi underscored Professor Yashwantrao Kelkar’s legacy, noting, “If you want to know about ABVP, read about Professor Yashwantrao Kelkar.”

In closing, ABVP National President Prof. Rajsharan Shahi, ABVP National General Secretary Yagywalkya Shukla, ABVP National Organising Secretary Ashish Chauhan, and Milind Marathe, Chairman of the Selection Committee, extended their congratulations to the winners and wished them success in their future endeavors.

Who all were awarded?

The recipients include Sharad Vivek Sagar from Bihar, recognised for enabling Bharatiya youth from low-income and deprived groups to receive world-class education.

'Millets Queen' Lahri Bai Padiya from Madhya Pradesh is acknowledged for her original work at the ground level towards the conservation and enrichment of Shree-Anna (Millets).

Dr Vaibhav Bhandari from Rajasthan is celebrated for his outstanding efforts in improving the standard of living and raising self-confidence among Divyangs. Each awardee received a sum of Rs 1,00,000, a certificate, and a memento.

'Prof. Yashwantrao Kelkar Youth Award' recognises peoples' contribution to society.

Earlier, ABVP National General Secretary, Yagywalkya Shukla said, "The 'Prof. Yashwantrao Kelkar Youth Award' recognises outstanding work in education, society, environment, and science by young individuals. As ABVP is celebrating its 'Amrit Mohotsav Year,' the selection committee has decided to confer this award to three individuals, deviating from the usual practice of awarding it to a single individual. It is our privilege to have Rajat Sharma ji as the Chief Guest, who is a prominent figure in the world of Indian media and journalism. His active participation in student politics during the Emergency days is very inspirational for all the students today."

Prof. Yashwantrao Kelkar played a significant role in establishing and defining the ideological foundation, organisational development, and working methodologies of ABVP. This award is a joint initiative of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and Vidyarthi Nidhi Trust, organisations committed to working for the progress and education of students.

Who is Sharad Vivek Sagar?

Sharad Vivek Sagar hails from the small village of Jeeradei in Bihar. He was introduced to the teachings of Ramakrishna-Vivekananda at a very young age. Driven by the goal of strengthening Bharat's future, Sharad founded 'Dexterity Global.' This initiative aims to empower future generations through educational opportunities and training, addressing various challenges in youth education. 'Dexterity Global' has connected over 7 million young citizens from remote villages and towns of Bharat, bringing positive transformations to their lives. Former students of 'Dexterity Global,' initiated by Sharad, have achieved victories in over 1,000 major national and international competitions and secured scholarships exceeding Rs 175 crores from the world's top 500 universities. More than 80 per cent of these students come from low-income and deprived families. Many 'Dexterity Global’ alumni are actively contributing to enhancing Bharat's prestige on global educational platforms. Sharad's remarkable contributions are crucial in uplifting the lives of Bharatiya youth.

Who is millets queen Lahri Bai Padiya?

Lahri Bai Padiya from the Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh, selected for the Prof. Yeshwantrao Kelkar Youth Award 2023, discovered the nutritional value of millets from her grandmother and mother, from which she got inspired to preserve seeds of millets. She is actively engaged in conserving and enriching rare millet varieties, owning a seed bank of 150 nutritious millets. Recognised as a 'Millets Ambassador,' Lahri Bai, belonging to the Baiga tribal community, has conveyed crucial messages nationwide about good health, nature conservation and dietary habits that align with today's needs, making her work exceptionally important. Acknowledging Lahri Bai's efforts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised her, and on September 12, 2023, the President of Bharat, Droupadi Murmu, honoured her with the 'Plant Genome Saviour Community Award' in New Delhi. Popularly known as the 'Millets Queen,' Lahri Bai is actively working for the upliftment of traditional farming.

Who is Dr Vaibhav Bhandari?

Dr Vaibhav Bhandari, originally from Pali, Rajasthan, has been selected for the Prof. Yashwantrao Kelkar Youth Award 2023. He has demonstrated exceptional work in improving the quality of living for people with disabilities. He has completed his PhD in Law. Facing life-altering challenges due to muscular dystrophy in his childhood, Vaibhav did not succumb to adversity but instead showcased unwavering determination to inspire social change. His actions have brought about transformations in various aspects of society, making pathways easier for people with disabilities.

Dr Vaibhav Bhandari has been at the forefront of service in various sectors. Recognising his outstanding environmental conservation efforts, the Rajasthan government's Ministry of Forest and Environment honoured him in 2007. He has been honoured with a national award by the President of Bharat, Droupadi Murmu, for his contribution to supporting people with disabilities. His journey is defined by dedication, resilience, and passion for making a positive impact. His commitment to creating positive change sets him apart on this remarkable journey.

ALSO READ:​ Don't be afraid of struggle: India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma at Acharyakulam anniversary event

ALSO READ: India TV's Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma shares journalism experience with school students in Delhi

Latest India News