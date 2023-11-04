India TV's Chairman Rajat Sharma speaks at school event in Delhi, shares journalism experience with students

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV's Chairman Rajat Sharma speaks at the event.

India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma on Saturday spoke at the 'Leaders of Tomorrow Meet Today' event in the national capital. The event was held at Delhi's Tagore International School.

While participating in the program, he shared his journalism experience with the students. He also gave them tips to be successful. In this program, students from different schools asked him the most questions regarding his popular show 'Aap Ki Adalat'.

Dream those dreams which do not require sleep to fulfill them

Rajat Sharma also answered the students' questions. He explained the meaning of struggle to the children and said that dreams should be seen which do not require sleep to fulfill them. On this occasion, students also asked questions regarding fake news, in response to which he said that there is confusion in digital media and correct news is seen on broadcast media.

Rajat Sharma said, "Nowadays, this role of miss reporting, of giving miss leading news. This role has now been taken over by digital media instead of broadcast media. I get hundred of questions every day asking whether this news available on the internet is true. People don't trust. The biggest challenge for any media is if people don't trust you, this causes the most confusion. But there are ways and means like fact check, there are means by which one can find out who can be trusted and who cannot.

"At India TV, we try to make credibility our motto. Free, fair and fearless news is our aim but above all our news should be reliable. And I often tell my colleagues that if people do not believe what we say then they will not believe the news we are showing. If people will not believe the comments we are making, then there is no need for us to co-exist," he further said.

