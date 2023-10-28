India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma honoured at Army Wives Welfare Association Literary Fest 2023 in Pune

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma at Army Wives Welfare Association Literary Festival 2023 in Pune

AWWA Literature festival Abhivyakti-3 : India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma attended the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) Literary Festival 2023 in Pune today (October 28). Rajat Sharma expressed his views during a session of 'Abhivyakti Season 3' in the programme.

India TV Editor-in-Chief was honoured by the Army Wives Welfare Association. On this occasion, a large number of senior officers of the Indian Army and their family members were present.

He participated in a Literature festival 'Abhivyakti-3' which was organised by AWWA and inaugurated by Army Wives Welfare Association president Archana Pande.

While addressing the gathering, Rajat Sharma said that society needs this kind of work done by the Army Wives Welfare Association. "The problems of the people who have retired from the Army are also being solved through this medium." India TV Editor-in-Chief also congratulated the organisers during the event.

Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma attends Army Wives Welfare Association Literary Festival 2023 in Pune

Know more about "Literary Festival- Abhivyakti Season 3":

Southern Command Army Wives Welfare Association organised a Literary Festival as Abhivyakti Season 3 at Rajendra Sinhji Institute, Pune with effect from October 27 (Friday) to October 29 (Sunday). Archana Pande, President AWWA inaugurated the event on October 27, 2023.

This is the 3rd season of this Literary Festival. The first season was conducted in 2021 at New Delhi followed by the second season at Jaipur last year (2022). As a true symbol and reflection of women's empowerment, this Literary festival celebrates and recognises the strength, resilience and contribution of Army Wives, widows and dependents highlighting their vital role and contribution and their immense sacrifices.

Towards this end, Army Wives Welfare Association has reached out to many eminent authors, writers, poets, celebrities and people from varied fields to conduct interactive sessions, panel discussions, interviews, workshops and book launches.



Here are details of the event:

Opening of AWWA Literature Festival (Abhivyakti Season 3) by Archana Pande, President AWWA on October 27, 2023 Interaction with Padma Bhushan awardee Rajat Sharma, Padma Shri awardee Lila Poonawala, Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan Anupam Kher, media entrepreneur Nitin Gokhale and Chetan Bhagat Book launch, Ppanel discussion and workshops Cultural events

‘Aap Ki Adalat’ programme to be held across world:

In response to a question, Rajat Sharma gave important information and said that 'Aap Ki Adalat' can be seen being recorded soon in other countries of the world. He said that the effort is on to record this popular show among the Indian diaspora in their respective cities along with personalities living in other countries of the world. Rajat Sharma said that this is a difficult task because it takes a lot of time and effort, but we will definitely try.

(With inputs from Zaid)

Latest India News