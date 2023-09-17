Rajat Sharma, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of India TV, visits Vrindavan's Banke Bihari Temple | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajat Sharma, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of India TV

In Mathura-Vrindavan, a place revered by devotees of Lord Krishna, a massive crowd gathers to seek the blessings of their beloved deity. Rajat Sharma, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of India TV, also visited the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan for darshan (divine viewing). After paying his respects to the deity, Rajat Sharma expressed his feelings, saying, "This was a remarkable moment for me. I had a desire to visit Banke Bihari Ji, and I consider myself very fortunate that my wish was fulfilled today."

The Banke Bihari Temple is situated in Mathura and is one of the country's ancient and renowned temples. Banke Bihari is considered a manifestation of Lord Krishna. The construction of this temple was initiated by Swami Haridas in 1864. Devotees from across the country and abroad visit this temple in large numbers to have darshan of the deity.

Latest India News