'Don't be afraid of struggle': India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma at Acharyakulam anniversary event

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma

India TV Editor-In-Chief Rajat Sharma and India TV Managing Director Ritu Dhawan attended an event marking the 11th anniversary of Acharyakulam at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar, Uttarakhand on Sunday.

Rajat Sharma and Ritu Dhawan, the chief guests at Acharyakulam anniversary event organised at the auditorium of Patanjali University, were welcomed by Yoga guru Swami Ramdev. At the annual event, the students of Acharyakulam displayed colourful cultural programs. Acharyakulam is a kind of school where children get a modern education along with cultural and spiritual study.

When the opportunity comes, one should show his ability: Rajat Sharma

At the annual function of Acharyakulam, Rajat Sharma recounted the struggle of his life asserting one must not be afraid of difficulties that come in life.

Rajat Sharma said, "One should not be afraid of the struggle. The soil of this country gives opportunity to everyone and when the opportunity comes, one should show his ability."

Ritu Dhawan also praised the children's performance at the event.

Earlier on Saturday, Rajat Sharma attended a program named 'Leaders of Tomorrow Meet Today' organized at Tagore International School in New Delhi. On this occasion, he shared his journalism experience with the students. The India TV Editor-In-Chief also gave them tips to be successful in life. At the program, students from different schools asked him several questions regarding the popular show 'Aap Ki Adalat'. Rajat Sharma answered their questions explaining the importance of the struggle. He also said that dreams should be seen which do not require sleep to fulfil them.

Latest India News