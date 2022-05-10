Rajasthan: Tension in Bharatpur after violent clash between two communities

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL PIC) Police personnel conduct a route march during a curfew, in Jodhpur, Saturday, May 7, 2022.

Tension has gripped Rajasthan's Bharatpur after a violent clash broke out between two communities late on Monday. Heavy police deployment was reported in the area following the violence to maintain the law and order situation.

Police said that stone pelting was reported and several vehicles were damaged during the violence. Police sealed the Mathura Gate area to deal with the perpetrators.

The administration has stationed a heavy contingent of police in view of the tense situation.

According to police, the clashes broke out after a court order in a 2013 case. Notably, clashes in 2013 broke out between two communities over meat shops in the vicinity. At that time, the administration had intervened and ordered the closure of the meat shops. After this, people from both sides moved the court.

On Monday, the court slapped a fine on one of the two parties. People belonging to the second party started celebrations following the court's order, leading to clashes.

Police reached the area as soon as they learnt about the matter and took control of the situation. Several people were taken into custody by the police for unleashing violence.

