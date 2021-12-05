Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jaipur detects 9 cases of Omicron as family tests positive; India's tally jumps to 21

Nine members from a family in Adarsh Nagar in Jaipur tested positive for Omicron on Sunday, after returning from South Africa. With 9 new Omicron variant cases from Rajasthan and 7 from Pune, the country's tally now jumped to 21.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the new Omicron cases, the Rajasthan government imposed a curfew in Rohisa area of ​​Nagaur.

Earlier, seven more people had tested positive for the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Pune. The public health department said, "A 44-year-old woman who returned from Nigeria on November 24 and five of her relatives have tested positive for omicron variant. These cases are reported from Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune."

One person aged 47-year from Pune city has also tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19. There are eight active cases in the state including one from Kalyan Dombiwali, 6 from Pimpri Chinchwad and 1 from Pune city.

The new variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year.

India has added several countries 'at risk' to the list from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in the country, including post-arrival testing for infection.

