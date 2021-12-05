Six from family, one other test Omicron positive in Pune; India's tally rises to 12

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Image for representation

Highlights 6 people from family that returned from Nigeria, and another man tested Omicron +ve in Pune.

With the new cases, India's Omicron tally rose to 12, and Maharashtra's tally is now 8.

The other cases of Omicron are - 2 from Karnataka, 1 from Gujarat, 1 in Delhi.

Six people from a family who returned from Nigeria, and another man tested positive for Omicron on Sunday, taking the city's tally to 7 and the total caseload of the country to 12.

The first two cases of Omicron were reported in Karnataka on Thursday. On Saturday, the third and the fourth case of the infection were reported from Gujarat's Jamnagar and Maharashtra's Dombivli. Delhi also reported its first case of new COVID-19 variant Omicron on Sunday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain informed. The new variant was detected in a 37-year-old man who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania. This is the fifth case of the Omicron variant in India.

The new variant of COVID-19 was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year.

On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. The WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'.

Dozens of countries have imposed travel restrictions on the southern African nations since the mutation was discovered.

The new Omicron coronavirus variant has been confirmed in 23 countries and their number is expected to rise, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said.

India has also added several countries to the list from where travelers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in the country, including post-arrival testing for infection.

