Rajasthan: History-sheeter Raju Theth shot dead in Sikar

History-Sheeter Raju Theth was shot dead in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Saturday, police said.
"Raju Theth was shot dead at the main gate of his house on Piprali road," Superintendent of Police Kunwar Rasthradeep.
This is a breaking news story.
