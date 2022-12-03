Saturday, December 03, 2022
     
Rajasthan: History-sheeter Raju Theth shot dead in Sikar

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: December 03, 2022 12:22 IST
History-Sheeter Raju Theth was shot dead in Rajasthan's Sikar district on Saturday, police said. 

"Raju Theth was shot dead at the main gate of his house on Piprali road," Superintendent of Police Kunwar Rasthradeep. 

This is a breaking news story. 

