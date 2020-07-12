Image Source : PTI (FILE) Rajasthan Crisis: 3 Congress MLAs return to Jaipur, party rushes troubleshooters to the state

As Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan Government is coming in focus in national political manoeuvres, 3 Congress MLAs returned to Jaipur from New Delhi. Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot was in Delhi as of Sunday evening and sources said that he was accompanied by 16 Rajasthan MLAs. ANI reported on Sunday evening that Pilot was in touch with 30 Congress MLAs and some independent MLAs.

The 3 MLAs who returned to Jaipur are Rohit Bohra, Danish Abrar and Chetan Dudi

The Congress organised a press conference at CM's residence soon after the MLAs' return to Jaipur. Behra claimed that he had gone to Delhi due to some personal reasons and that he will remain in Congress till the last breath.

Danish Abrar downplayed his meet with Sachin Pilot and said that it was 'routine' as he was part of Rajasthan Congress. He claimed that BJP had not approached him.

Congress has become active in the wake of developments in New Delhi and Rajasthan. The party sent senior leaders like Randeep Surjewala and Ajay Maken to Jaipur to stabilise the situation. Maken and Surjewala will be present at the meeting called CM Ashok Gehlot at his residence tonight. Rajasthan Congress chief Avinash Pande will be present as well.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot calls meeting of MLAs, Sachin Pilot still in Delhi

ALSO READ | Sad to see Sachin Pilot getting sidelined by Gehlot, tweets Jyotiraditya Scindia

ALSO READ | Sachin Pilot in touch with 30 Congress MLAs, some independents

Watch | Sad to see Sachin Pilot getting sidelined by Gehlot: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage