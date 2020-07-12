Sunday, July 12, 2020
     
  5. Sad to see Sachin Pilot getting sidelined by Gehlot, tweets Jyotiraditya Scindia

Developments in Rajasthan are taking an interesting turn and Ashok Gehlot-led state government is increasingly finding itself in a post. Amid reports of rift between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin PIlot, Jyotiraditya Scindia has made a tweet that has created a lot of buzz.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 12, 2020 18:24 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE)

Sad to see Sachin Pilot getting sidelined by Gehlot, tweets Jyotiraditya Scindia

"Sad to see my erstwhile colleague, @SachinPilot too, being sidelined and persecuted by Rajasthan CM, @ashokgehlot51. Shows that talent and capability find little credence in the @INCIndia" tweeted Scindia.

It is worth noting that Jyotiraditya Scindia's rebellion against Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh had resulted in the collapse of the veteran Congress leader's government.

Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sachin Pilot both, were seen as promising leaders of the Congress. They belong to younger generation of Congress leaders which often finds itself at odds with the old guard in the party. Scindia is now in BJP.

In Rajasthan, there are reports of a rift between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot. Ashok Gehlot is a veteran Congressman while Pilot represents the younger leadership. Jyotiraditya Scindia's tweet has set off speculation about repeat of Madhya Pradesh in Rajasthan.

