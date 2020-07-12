Image Source : FILE Sachin Pilot in touch with 30 Congress MLAs, some independents

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has been reported to be in touch with 30 Congress MLAs of the state legislative assembly. ANI reported quoting sources that along with Congress MLAs Pilot is in touch with independent MLAs as well. ANI further said that these MLAs have pledged their support to Pilot nad are ready to follow him in whatever decision he takes.

Rajasthan Government has found itself in a spot after Sachin Pilot flew to New Delhi to meet top Congress leadership. Although there are no decisive signals that Rajasthan Government will fall, the rift between Sachin Pilot and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot is being seen as clash of generations within Congress leadership.

The situation is reminiscent of Madhya Pradesh where Jyotiraditya Scindia rebelled against veteran Congressman Kamal Nath that resulted in collapse of his government earlier this year.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is now in BJP, posted a tweet on Sunday evening in favour of Sachin Pilot. The tweet has given rise to much speculation.

"Sad to see my erstwhile colleague, @SachinPilot too, being sidelined and persecuted by Rajasthan CM, @ashokgehlot51. Shows that talent and capability find little credence in the @INCIndia" tweeted Scindia.

Sad to see my erstwhile colleague, @SachinPilot too, being sidelined and persecuted by Rajasthan CM, @ashokgehlot51 . Shows that talent and capability find little credence in the @INCIndia . — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 12, 2020

The number game:

In 200-seat Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, Congress has 106 MLAs. 12 out of 13 independent MLAs support the Congress government. However, 3 have pulled back their support on Sunday morning.

2 tribal MLAs and 1 Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA are supporting Congress.

2 CPI(M) MLAs have given outside support to Gehlot

BJP has 72 MLAs

The Congress coalition has a solid 48-seat majority over the Opposition currently.

