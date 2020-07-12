Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot calls meeting of MLAs, Sachin Pilot still in Delhi

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan Government appears to be in a bit of a spot as state Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot is in Delhi and, if sources are to be believed, 16 MLAs are with him. Amid all this, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has called a meeting of all MLAs at 9 pm tonight (July 12, 2020). Gehlot has already alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was resorting to horse-trading and trying to breach Congress majority in Rajasthan Assembly. The government is keeping a close watch on state border to keep a check on movement of MLAs possibly indicating defection.

Sources say that Pilot may try to hold meetings with Congress' senior leadership while in Delhi. Sources have informed that some of the MLAs accompanying Sachin Pilot are staying at ITC Grand Hotel in Manesar. Rajasthan ministers considered close to Sachin Pilot did not attend a meeting of ministers called by Ashok Gehlot.

All eyes are on these MLAs:

Many Rajasthan MLAs are not responding to calls or have switched off their phones.

These include:

GR Khatana

Murli Lal Meena

Rakesh Parik

PR Meena

Hareesh Meena

Indraj Gurjar

Mukesh Bhaskar

Ramnivas Gavdia

Prashant Bairava

Chetan Dudi

Zahida Khan

Rohit Bohra

Danish Abrar

Sudarshan Rawat

Amar Singh Jatav

The number game:

In 200-seat Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, Congress has 106 MLAs. 12 out of 13 independent MLAs support the Congress government. However, 3 have pulled back their support on Sunday morning.

2 tribal MLAs and 1 Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA are supporting Congress.

2 CPI(M) MLAs have given outside support to Gehlot

BJP has 72 MLAs

The Congress coalition has a solid 48-seat majority over the Opposition currently.

