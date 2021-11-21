Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle LIVE Updates: 15 ministers to take oath today in CM Gehlot-led Congress govt

Highlights
- The Ashok Gehlot-led govt will have a total of 30 ministers, including 18 who had resigned earlier
- The new state cabinet will for the first time have four SC members
- A list of 15 MLAs was shared by Govind Singh Dotasra, who also said three ministers will be elevated
A total of 15 MLAs are set to take oath on Sunday under the Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle. A list of all 15 MLAs was shared by state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, who also said three ministers will be elevated to cabinet rank. According to the details, Congress leader Sachin Pilot's 'loyalists' MLAs Hemaram Choudhary, Murari Lal Meena, Zahida Khan, Rajendra Singh Gudha and Brijendra Ola, will be part of the cabinet of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after the reshuffle. Others in the list include Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Shakuntala Rawat, Govind Ram Meghwal, Mahesh Joshi and Ramlal Jat, Vishvendra Singh, Mamta Bhupesh, Tikaram Juli, Govind Ram Meghwal and Shakuntala Rawat.
