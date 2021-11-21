Sunday, November 21, 2021
     
  4. Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle LIVE Updates: 15 ministers to take oath today in CM Gehlot-led Congress govt
Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle LIVE Updates: 15 ministers to take oath today in CM Gehlot-led Congress govt

On Saturday - a day ahead of the reshuffle, all ministers of Rajasthan had submitted their resignations to the chief minister. Later, Ashok Gehlot met Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur.

New Delhi Updated on: November 21, 2021 7:14 IST

Highlights

  • The Ashok Gehlot-led govt will have a total of 30 ministers, including 18 who had resigned earlier
  • The new state cabinet will for the first time have four SC members
  • A list of 15 MLAs was shared by Govind Singh Dotasra, who also said three ministers will be elevated

A total of 15 MLAs are set to take oath on Sunday under the Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle. A list of all 15 MLAs was shared by state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, who also said three ministers will be elevated to cabinet rank. According to the details, Congress leader Sachin Pilot's 'loyalists' MLAs Hemaram Choudhary, Murari Lal Meena, Zahida Khan, Rajendra Singh Gudha and Brijendra Ola, will be part of the cabinet of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after the reshuffle. Others in the list include Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Shakuntala Rawat, Govind Ram Meghwal, Mahesh Joshi and Ramlal Jat, Vishvendra Singh, Mamta Bhupesh, Tikaram Juli, Govind Ram Meghwal and Shakuntala Rawat.

Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle

  • Nov 21, 2021 6:47 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle LIVE: What sources say

    Sources said no independent MLA has been given a ministerial berth, while some of them would be included as parliamentary secretaries.

    Some former BSP legislators would also be included as parliamentary secretaries, they said, adding that some senior MLAs would be made advisers to the chief minister.

  • Nov 21, 2021 6:47 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle LIVE: Ministers from Pilot camp

    From the Sachin Pilot camp, those who have been included in the ministry are Vishvendra Singh, Ramesh Meena and Hemaram Chaudhary as cabinet ministers, besides Brijendra Ola and Murari Meena as ministers of state.

  • Nov 21, 2021 6:45 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle LIVE: New cabinet to first time have 4 SC members

    Three ministers of state, all of whom are from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, have been elevated to the cabinet rank. The new state cabinet will for the first time have four SC members, a step taken by the Congress after elevating a Dalit as the chief minister of Punjab.

    There will be three ministers from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community, sources said, adding that the cabinet will also feature three women -- a Muslim, one from the SC community and a Gujjar.

  • Nov 21, 2021 6:41 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle LIVE: Cabinet to have total 30 ministers

    The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government will have a total of 30 ministers, including 18 who had resigned earlier.

  • Nov 21, 2021 6:40 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle LIVE: All ministers had resigned on Saturday

    On Saturday - a day ahead of the reshuffle, all ministers of Rajasthan had submitted their resignations to the chief minister. Later, Gehlot had met Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur.

    Sonia Gandhi had accepted the resignation of three cabinet ministers -- Raghu Sharma, Harish Chaudhary and Govind Singh Dotasra -- after all the 21 members of the Rajasthan cabinet resigned. The resignation of Sharma, Chaudhary and Dotasra was accepted as they hold party positions and the "one man, one post" formula has been applied in the state.

  • Nov 21, 2021 6:39 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle LIVE: List of new ministers

    According to the details, Congress leader Sachin Pilot's 'loyalists' MLAs Hemaram Choudhary, Murari Lal Meena, Zahida Khan, Rajendra Singh Gudha and Brijendra Ola, will be part of the cabinet of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after the reshuffle. 

    Others in the list include Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Shakuntala Rawat, Govind Ram Meghwal, Mahesh Joshi and Ramlal Jat, Vishvendra Singh, Mamta Bhupesh, Tikaram Juli, Govind Ram Meghwal and Shakuntala Rawat.

  • Nov 21, 2021 6:38 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle LIVE: Swearing-in ceremony at 4 PM today

    The Pradesh Congress Committee meeting is scheduled to be held at 2 pm, while the oath-taking ceremony of new ministers is slated for 4 pm

