Rajasthan: 5 dead in car-truck collision; CM Gehlot expresses grief

Image Source : FILE Rajasthan: 5 dead in car-truck collision

Five people died after their car collided with a tractor-trailer in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Monday, police said.

The car turned upside down following the collision. Two women and a child were among the five deceased, while one person was injured, according to police.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the incident and condoled the deaths. He wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

