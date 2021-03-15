Monday, March 15, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Rajasthan: 5 dead in car-truck collision; CM Gehlot expresses grief

Rajasthan: 5 dead in car-truck collision; CM Gehlot expresses grief

Five people died after their car collided with a tractor-trailer in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Monday, police said.

PTI PTI
Jaipur Published on: March 15, 2021 14:12 IST
Rajasthan: 5 dead in car-truck collision
Image Source : FILE

Rajasthan: 5 dead in car-truck collision

Five people died after their car collided with a tractor-trailer in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Monday, police said.

The car turned upside down following the collision. Two women and a child were among the five deceased, while one person was injured, according to police.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the incident and condoled the deaths. He wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

ALSO READ | Agra accident: Nine killed, several injured in collision between truck and car

Latest India News

Write a comment

talaash

Top News

Latest News