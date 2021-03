Image Source : ANI Agra: 8 killed in massive collision between truck, car

At least eight people killed in a massive collision between a truck and a car in Etmauddaula area of Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Thursday morning. Four people are injured and have been rushed to a hospital, police said.

SP City Botre Rohan Pramod said, "The truck is from Nagaland and the car is bearing the registration number of Jharkhand."

ALSO READ | Goyal orders probe into Eastern Railway office building fire in Kolkata

Latest India News