Rahul Gandhi visits BMW factory in Germany, says India needs to boost manufacturing | Video Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who visited BMW's headquarters in Germany's Munich, was seen checking out the BMW G450GS motorcycle, developed in collaboration with TVS at their Hosur facility in Tamil Nadu.

Munich:

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday visited BMW's headquarters in Munich, Germany, where he discussed India's manufacturing sector and highlighted the country's need to boost production. He took a tour of the BMW Welt and the BMW plant.

In a video shared on Instagram, the Congress leader was taking a close look at BMW's world-class automotive manufacturing and its latest lineup, including M-series vehicles, electric bikes, the BMW iX3, Rolls-Royce models, the vintage Italian-inspired BMW Isetta, and maxi scooters.

Rahul Gandhi was also seen examining the BMW G450GS motorcycle, which has been developed in collaboration with TVS at its Hosur facility in Tamil Nadu and is yet to be launched in India. He was spotted driving a BMW car and exploring its features. He also interacted with several Indians, including a Dubai-based family, and posed for photographs with other visitors at the facility.

Watch the video here

"Had the chance to experience BMW’s world in Munich, Germany, with a guided tour of BMW Welt and the BMW Plant - an incredible look at world-class manufacturing up close. A highlight was seeing TVS’s 450cc motorcycle, developed in partnership with BMW. Proud moment to see Indian engineering on display," Rahul Gandhi wrote in a post.

"Manufacturing is the backbone of strong economies. Sadly, in India, manufacturing is declining. For us to accelerate growth, we need to produce more - build meaningful manufacturing ecosystems, and create high-quality jobs at scale," he added.

India needs to start producing: Rahul Gandhi:

Speaking after his tour, the Congress said, "We went to the BMW factory – a fantastic experience – and I was particularly excited to see that they have a 450 CC bike, the TVS, and I think that's going to do well. Good to see that the Indian flag is flying here."

Rahul Gandhi further emphasised, "India needs to start producing; production is the key for the success of any country. And our manufacturing is declining, when it should actually be going up."

Rahul Gandhi's Germany tour

Rahul Gandhi is on a visit to Berlin, where he is scheduled to attend a major Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) event on December 17 and meet IOC leaders from across Europe.

Describing the visit as an important outreach initiative, the Indian Overseas Congress said it is aimed at strengthening the Congress party's global engagement. According to the IOC, Rahul Gandhi will address the Indian diaspora in Berlin on December 17, with presidents of IOC chapters from various European countries coming together to deliberate on NRI-related issues, organisational strengthening of the Congress, and strategies to expand the party’s ideological outreach abroad.

Also Read: BJP slams Congress over National Herald case, calls Gandhi family 'most corrupt in politics'

Also Read: