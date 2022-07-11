Tuesday, July 12, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Red alert for rains in Gujarat, Maharashtra but monsoon deficit continues in Delhi, UP

Red alert for rains in Gujarat, Maharashtra but monsoon deficit continues in Delhi, UP

The Indian Meteorological Department issued a red alert warning for heavy rainfall till July 14 in several districts across Maharashtra. It also issued an orange alert in Mumbai for the next three days.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika New Delhi Updated on: July 12, 2022 0:27 IST
Monsoon, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi, UP, Rains
Image Source : PTI People sit along the seashore as waves lash the shore, following Monsoon rains, at Marine Drive in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

Highlights

  • IMD issued a red alert warning for heavy rainfall till July 14 across Maharashtra
  • At least seven people were killed as heavy rains pounded several parts of Gujarat
  • IMD's prediction of rains in Delhi and UP has been unstable as both states witness a dry spell

India has been witnessing heavy rains and floods in many states, including Maharashtra and Gujarat, which have been reeling under the repercussions of the heavy downpour. While these states are facing heavy rains, the Indian Meteorological Department's prediction of rains in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh has been unstable, as both states have been witnessing a dry spell. The Weatherman on the other hand has issued a red alert for heavy rains in several districts of Maharashtra and an orange alert in Mumbai for tomorrow. 

Red Alert issued in Maharashtra 

The Indian Meteorological Department on Monday issued a red alert warning for heavy rainfall till July 14 in several districts across Maharashtra. It also issued an orange alert in Mumbai for the next three days. 

A red alert has been issued in the Kolhapur, Palghar, Nashik, Pune, and Ratnagiri districts of Maharashtra. These districts are expected to receive heavy rains for the next three days. 

Meanwhile, as many as 83 people have died in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra between June 1 and July 10, the state disaster management authority said in a report on Monday.

Nashik district in North Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of deaths at 12 followed by Nagpur (four). These deaths were caused by incidents like floods, lightning strikes, landslides, falling of trees and collapse of structures, among others, it said.

Chandrapur, Parbhani, Osmanabad, Hingoli, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Sangli, Solapur, Raigad, Thane and Mumbai did not record any fatalities since the beginning of the monsoon last month, the report said.

ALSO READ | Delhi rains: Heavy downpour lashes parts of national capital

Schools to remain shut in Gujarat

Schools will remain shut in Gujarat's Valsad district in view of the flood-like situation in the state, the district collector's office informed. The Met department issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rains in Dang, Navsari, Valsad, Tapi and Surat during the next five days.

Related Stories
Hottest April in 122 years for northwest, central India: IMD

Hottest April in 122 years for northwest, central India: IMD

Delhi: Minimum temperature settles at 24.5 degrees Celsius; IMD predicts cloudy sky today

Delhi: Minimum temperature settles at 24.5 degrees Celsius; IMD predicts cloudy sky today

Mumbai: Heavy rains lash maximum city, IMD issues alert | Watch

Mumbai: Heavy rains lash maximum city, IMD issues alert | Watch

Keep your umbrellas handy Mumbaikars! Heavy rains to lash city in a while, says weather office

Keep your umbrellas handy Mumbaikars! Heavy rains to lash city in a while, says weather office

Goa rains: Red alert for heavy rainfall, schools partially shut for two days

Goa rains: Red alert for heavy rainfall, schools partially shut for two days

Monsoon alert: IMD predicts very heavy rainfall in THESE states on Monday

Monsoon alert: IMD predicts very heavy rainfall in THESE states on Monday

At least seven people were killed as heavy rains pounded several parts of south and central Gujarat districts, causing a flood-like situation in many areas, while over 9,000 people were relocated and 468 rescued.

Several parts of districts in south and central Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, received very heavy rainfall over the last 24 hours, resulting in a flood-like situation in various low-lying areas from where over 6,000 people were shifted to safer places. Due to the widespread rains, 388 roads, including state highways and panchayat roads, were closed.

(With Inputs from Agencies)

ALSO READ | When will Delhi receive rains? The weather office isn't sure either

ALSO READ | Telangana rains: Weather office issues red alert for 2 days, flooding likely in some areas | Details

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News