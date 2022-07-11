Red alert for rains in Gujarat, Maharashtra but monsoon deficit continues in Delhi, UP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI People sit along the seashore as waves lash the shore, following Monsoon rains, at Marine Drive in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

Highlights IMD issued a red alert warning for heavy rainfall till July 14 across Maharashtra

At least seven people were killed as heavy rains pounded several parts of Gujarat

IMD's prediction of rains in Delhi and UP has been unstable as both states witness a dry spell

India has been witnessing heavy rains and floods in many states, including Maharashtra and Gujarat, which have been reeling under the repercussions of the heavy downpour. While these states are facing heavy rains, the Indian Meteorological Department's prediction of rains in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh has been unstable, as both states have been witnessing a dry spell. The Weatherman on the other hand has issued a red alert for heavy rains in several districts of Maharashtra and an orange alert in Mumbai for tomorrow.

Red Alert issued in Maharashtra

The Indian Meteorological Department on Monday issued a red alert warning for heavy rainfall till July 14 in several districts across Maharashtra. It also issued an orange alert in Mumbai for the next three days.

A red alert has been issued in the Kolhapur, Palghar, Nashik, Pune, and Ratnagiri districts of Maharashtra. These districts are expected to receive heavy rains for the next three days.

Meanwhile, as many as 83 people have died in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra between June 1 and July 10, the state disaster management authority said in a report on Monday.

Nashik district in North Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of deaths at 12 followed by Nagpur (four). These deaths were caused by incidents like floods, lightning strikes, landslides, falling of trees and collapse of structures, among others, it said.

Chandrapur, Parbhani, Osmanabad, Hingoli, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Sangli, Solapur, Raigad, Thane and Mumbai did not record any fatalities since the beginning of the monsoon last month, the report said.

Schools to remain shut in Gujarat

Schools will remain shut in Gujarat's Valsad district in view of the flood-like situation in the state, the district collector's office informed. The Met department issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rains in Dang, Navsari, Valsad, Tapi and Surat during the next five days.

At least seven people were killed as heavy rains pounded several parts of south and central Gujarat districts, causing a flood-like situation in many areas, while over 9,000 people were relocated and 468 rescued.

Several parts of districts in south and central Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, received very heavy rainfall over the last 24 hours, resulting in a flood-like situation in various low-lying areas from where over 6,000 people were shifted to safer places. Due to the widespread rains, 388 roads, including state highways and panchayat roads, were closed.

