 

  4. Telangana rains: Weather office issues red alert for 2 days, flooding likely in some areas | Details

Telangana rains: Weather office issues red alert for 2 days, flooding likely in some areas | Details

Telangana weather alert: The weather office also warned that flooding is likely over many places in the north-northwest, northeast districts & the urban areas with waterlogging, and drainage overflow.

Sri Lasya Edited By: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya Hyderabad Updated on: July 09, 2022 21:01 IST
Image Source : PTI Commuters wade through a waterlogged street following rain in Hyderabad

Telangana weather alert: The state will receive heavy rains for the next two days, said officials at the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre. The weather office warned that many areas might witness flooding, and sounded a 'red alert' for eight districts in the state. 

The weather office, in its alert, said that Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mancherial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Adilabad and surrounding districts are likely to be affected by very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in northeast & northwest districts.

The rains are expected to play in Telangana over most parts during the next 2 days said IMD Hyderabad. 

The weather office also warned that flooding is likely over many places in the north-northwest, northeast districts & the urban areas with waterlogging, and drainage overflow. The IMD said that an impact weather forecast has already been issued. 

Agriculture lines are likely to submerge in water, the weather office alerted. Low-lying areas faced inundation while rivulets were in spate at several places in Telangana on Saturday following incessant rains in the last few days.

Navipet in Nizamabad district received 23 cms of rain, the Met Centre of IMD here said. Rainfall led to water-logging in low-lying areas, while tanks received copious inflows in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts.

Also Read | Telangana: School bus, carrying 30 kids, submerged in a flooded road | WATCH

