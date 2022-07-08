Telangana: School bus, carrying 30 kids, submerged in a flooded road | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Telangana: School bus, carrying 30 kids, submerges in a flooded road

Telangana news: A school bus, carrying 30 students, was partially submerged in a flooded street in Mahbubnagar on Friday. According to reports, the students were rescued by the locals and the bus was later brought out of the spot.

Many states have been facing heavy rainfall for the past few days - Maharashtra, Assam - being the worst hit. The Dakshina Kannada district administration has declared local holiday for all educational institutions on July 8 and 9, in the wake of torrential rains. The MeT department has issued a red alert warning and forecast heavy rains in the district. Owing to which, the district authorities announced holiday on Friday and Saturday for Angawadi Kendras, schools and colleges. Heavy rains continue to disrupt normal life in coastal areas and Malnad region of Karnataka, causing damage to life and properties in the affected areas.

Similarly, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai had on Thursday also issued an order prohibiting people from visiting the city beaches on the days for which the IMD has given an 'orange' or 'red' alert warning of heavy rainfall.

While Rajasthan's Poogal in Bikaner recorded the highest 9 cm rainfall while Kishanganj in Baran registered 6 cm of rains in a day on Thursday, Railmagra in Rajsamand and Baran both gauged 5 cm of rainfall during the same period.

