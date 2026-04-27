EXCLUSIVE: Smriti Irani exudes confidence in BJP's Bengal win, lambasts Mamata over Sandeshkhali, infiltration

Kolkata:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani on Monday exuded confidence over the saffron party's victory in the ongoing assembly elections in West Bengal, as she launched a fierce attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over multiple issues, including development, the RG Kar rape-murder case and the violence in Sandeshkhali.

Speaking exclusively to India TV, the former union minister said infiltration remains a key issue in West Bengal, noting that taxpayers' money is being used by the TMC for illegal migrants. When asked about the role of minorities in West Bengal elections, she said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has never discriminated against Muslims and has always called for the development of all.

"The way TMC is acting shows that there has been a change on the ground in West Bengal because of the BJP. Mamata Banerjee never wants to hold discussions over real issues, but she never discusses them. We have seen the law and order situation in West Bengal," Irani said.

"Whenever we ask for a report on how the Centre's aid has been utilised by TMC, they never do it. She stays silent on all key issues," she said. "The BJP is never considered as a main challenger in West Bengal. People usually talk about the Left or the Congress, but this time, there was a direct contest between the BJP and the TMC in the 2026 West Bengal elections."

When asked about the poll-related violence in West Bengal, she thanked the Election Commission of India (ECI) for ensuring that the first phase of the elections was conducted without any violence. She cited the example of Jammu and Kashmir, where she said development has vastly taken place, and people are supporting democracy there after the abrogation of Article 370.

Irani, a former Lok Sabha MP, also criticised the TMC's stand on women's reservation after the constitutional amendment bill failed to pass the test of the Lok Sabha. The TMC didn't support this bill despite West Bengal having a woman chief minister, she told India TV.

"Mamata Banerjee has no work to show in West Bengal. In fact, 40 firms have moved out of West Bengal, while thousands of youth have moved out of the state due to unemployment," Irani said, asking why Banerjee has failed to better the law and order situation in the state.

"People are aware of this that Mamata Banerjee has nothing to offer. People know that Rs 10 crore was sent for Bengal's development, but that wasn't utilised at all. This has shocked everyone," the BJP leader added.

The first phase of assembly elections in West Bengal was held on April 23, and it recorded a voter turnout of 93.19 per cent. The second phase will take place on April 29, and the counting of votes will take place on May 4.

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