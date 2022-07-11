Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi rains: Heavy downpour lashes parts of national capital, likely in Noida soon

Delhi rains: Delhiites finally got some relief from the hot and muggy weather, as it rained in parts of the national capital on Monday afternoon. Predictions have also been made for parts of the NCR region and adjoining areas over the next 2 hours, by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD said that the following areas will receive rains today: North, North-West, West, South-West, South, East Delhi and NCR regions like Hindon AF Station, Indirapuram, Noida, and Gurugram.

Meanwhile, it was a pleasant Sunday morning in Delhi with the minimum temperature settling at 27.5 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity oscillated between 89 per cent and 66 per cent.

Earlier too, IMD had predicted generally cloudy skies with the possibility of very light rain with drizzle for today. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle at 35 degrees and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Latest India News