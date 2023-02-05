Railways to introduce Bharat Gaurav AC tourist train 'Garvi Gujarat' under ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ scheme

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational image

Indian Railways is set to introduce the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC tourist train under the ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ scheme. The “Garvi Gujarat” tour train will depart on February 28 from Delhi Safdarjung Station.

This train tour has been designed on the lines of the “Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat” scheme of the government to showcase the heritage of vibrant Gujarat.

State of Art Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train with 1st AC & 2nd AC class will be operated for 8 days all-inclusive tour.

The tourist train consists of 4 first-AC coaches, 2 second AC coaches, one well-equipped pantry car, and two rail restaurants. It can accommodate 156 tourists onboard.

Visit of prominent pilgrimage and heritage sites of Gujarat i.e. Statue of Unity, Champaner, Somnath, Dwarka, Nageshwar, Beyt Dwarka, Ahmedabad, Modhera & Patan will be the major attractions in the itinerary.

Tourists can also board/deboard at Gurugram, Rewari, Ringas, Phullera & Ajmer Railway Stations on this tourist train.

IRCTC has also tied up with payment gateways for providing EMI payment options to the customers.

