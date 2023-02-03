When will Bullet train be launched in India? Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reveals

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

India TV Samvaad 2023: The Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the work of constructing India's first bullet train is in progress and their target to complete it is by August 2026.

Speaking exclusively at India TV's Samvaad, the Union Minister said that recently a top official of the Japanese Prime Minister had visited India to check the progress of the bullet train project. He said that the Japanese official was amazed to see the scale and quality of the progress.

Further elaborating on the completed work, the minister said that the pillar work for about 140 km has been completed, the construction of all 13 stations is in progress, and bridges on all 8 rivers is also in the advance stage. Their target to run India's first bullet is by August 2026.

The Union Minister said that constructing a bullet train is a complex work, and a lot of things have to be considered while executing the project.

He also talked about Vande Bharat trains, Vande Metro trains and Hydrogen trains.

The minister said that they are planning to launch India's first Hydrogen train by the end of December this year while Vande Metro train in about 12 months from now.

