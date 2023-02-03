Samvaad 2023: Why Modi govt is silent over Adani row, asks Gaurav Gogoi; Jayant Sinha responds | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and BJP leader Jayant Sinha at India TV Samvaad on Budget

Samvaad Budget 2023: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and former Union Minister and BJP leader Jayant Sinha on Friday spoke in detail on the Budget 2023 at 'India TV Samvaad Budget 2023'. Both the members of Parliament put the perspective of their respective parties on the Budget 2023 which was presented in the Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman on February 1.

Congress' attack

On the ongoing Adani Group row, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi reiterated his party's demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the matter. He said that they are not concerned with the ups and downs of any private company but the issue is related to LIC and SBI's participation in FPO of Adani Group.

"When many questions were already being raised about the economy, then who put pressure on LIC and SBI. When no mutual fund had invested in Adani Group then why did LIC and SBI have to," he asked.

He asserted, let the probe be conducted to ascertain the truth.

BJP's defence

Former MoS finance ministry Jayant Sinha said there is no system risk in financial system. Sinha, while responding to the Opposition's charge on Adani issue, said the finance minister has already spoken on the matter.

She said that there is no systemic risk and all exposures are under control, he added.

On the opposition's allegations on Adani row, Sinha said a belief is formed about every company in the stock market that how well a company will do in future. "On this basis, the price of that company is decided by the market. In such a situation, only the investors are deciding what should be the share price of Adani's company. Now the regulator has to decide whether this price is being formed in the right way or in the wrong way," he explained.

