Railways Ministry accorded 'in principle approval' for Pune-Nashik high-speed rail project: Fadnavis

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that the Railways Ministry accorded approval for the Pune-Nashik high-speed rail project.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the Ministry of Railways has accorded 'in principle approval' for the Pune-Nashik high-speed rail project. The Deputy CM made the announcement after a meeting with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

"I thank the Railway minister for granting in-principle approval to the Pune-Nashik high-speed railway project," Fadnavis said. He further added that the officials of the railway ministry and Maharashtra government will make an analysis of the project and then take the proposal to the Union Cabinet for its approval.

"Pune and Nashik are important cities of Maharashtra economically and culturally. It would be our endeavour to provide rail connectivity to these two cities," the Railway minister said. "We had a detailed discussion on the technical aspects of the project and will now take it forward," he added.

Fadnavis said high-speed rail between Pune and Nashik will boost development and connectivity in the city.

Fadnavis along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde and a host of BJP leaders are in Delhi to attend the reception of BJP chief J P Nadda's son Harish who tied the nuptial knot last month.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Research student held for objectionable posts online against Maha CM Shinde and DyCM Fadnavis

Latest India News