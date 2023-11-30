Railways introduce Vande Bharat Express Special train on THIS route | Know distance, travel time

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vande Bharat Express train

Vande Bharat Express Special train: Good news for rail passengers! Indian Railways has introduced another Vande Bharat Express Special train from Dr MGR Chennai Central Station in Tamil Nadu to Karnataka's Mysuru Junction.

Introduced in 2019, the semi-high-speed train has gained popularity among commuters. The addition of this new train brings the total number of Vande Bharat Special trains to five. These trains, adorned in blue and white colours, were introduced to meet the increased demand for passenger services during the festive season.

Routes of Vande Bharat Special train

The Vande Bharat Special train will run between Dr MGR Chennai Central and Mysuru Junction. It is designated as train number 06037 on the Dr MGR Chennai Central-Mysuru route and as train number 06038 on the Mysuru-Dr MGR Chennai Central route. The maintenance of the train falls under the responsibility of the Southern Railway (SR) zone.

Distance and travel time

Vande Bharat Express special train on Dr MGR Chennai Central-Mysuru-Dr MGR Chennai Central route will cover the distance of 500 km in 6 hours and 30 minutes. It is going to be the fastest train on this route after Mysore Express and Kaveri Express. Let us tell you, both the trains cover the same distance at 09:15 and 09:25 respectively.

Stoppage and frequency

Dr MGR This Vande Bharat Express special train will stop at two stations during its journey between Chennai Central and Mysuru Junction. These are Katpadi and KSR Bengaluru railway stations.

This train will run as a weekly special train on the route. It will operate only on Wednesdays. This new-age train will remain in service till 27 December 2023. The Railways is expanding the Vande Bharat Express train network across the country, and there are plans to introduce a Sleeper Vande Bharat Express train in the near future.

