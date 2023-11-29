Holi 2024: Train booking for Holi begins, waiting in many trains. Know current fare

Follow us on Image Source : NIVEDITA DASH/INDIA TV There are already a long waiting list in many trains.

Booking of train tickets for Holi in the year 2024 has started. But already waiting tickets have started being available on many trains. Next year Holi is on March 25. In such a situation, it will not be easy for those who do not book tickets now to go home or visit their loved ones as the time approaches. Especially in many trains going to UP-Bihar, tickets have already started being available on the waiting list. Yes, if you want, you can book flights for Holi time now at low prices, which become many times more expensive as Holi approaches. Although the Railways also runs many Holi special trains, the demand always supersedes it.

As of November 29 morning, the train position on March 23 2024

Anand Vihar-Bhagalpur Vikramshila Express (From Anand Vihar to Bhagalpur)

Sleeper – WL7, AC 3 Economy – WL10, AC 3 – WL20, AC 2 – WL10, AC First Class – WL1

CST Mumbai-Lucknow Pushpak Express (Mumbai to Lucknow)

Sleeper - WL39, AC 3 Economy - AVAILABLE-0041, AC 2 - WL5, AC First Class - AVAILABLE-0001

How much is the flight fare now?

If you book a flight ticket from Delhi to Patna today for March 22, 2024, then according to the official website of Goibibo, it will cost you Rs 4334, which will become very expensive if booked during Holi. Similarly, if you book a ticket from Mumbai to Lucknow today for March 21, it will cost you Rs 4713. For March 23 it will cost Rs 5226. You may have to buy this ticket for around Rs 15000-20000 a day or two before Holi. Similarly, if you book from Bangalore to Dehradun today for March 23, 2024, it will cost you Rs 9378. These tickets will become very expensive a day or two before Holi.

