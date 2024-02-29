Railway unions threaten to stop trains across the nation if old pension scheme not implemented

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Passengers at a Railway Station. (Representational image)

The Joint Forum for Restoration of Old Pension Scheme (JFROPS), comprising of several railway employee unions and workers, have threatened to stop all train services from May 1 if the government doesn't restore the old pension system.

"The government is completely non-committal to our demand for the restoration of ‘Defined Guarantied Old Pension Scheme' in place of ‘New Pension Scheme’. Now, there is no alternative left but to resort to direct action," Shiv Gopal Mishra, Convener of JFROPS, said.

"Representatives of various federations under JFROPS have jointly consented that we will officially serve a notice to the Railway Ministry on March 19, informing them about the proposed countrywide strike and disruption of all train services from May 1, 2024 i.e. on International Labour Day," said Mishra, who is also General Secretary of All India Railwaymen's Federation.

According to Mishra, several unions of other government employees, who are also part of JFROPS, will also go on strike along with railway workers.

"All the constituent organisations are therefore requested to take appropriate action and to make all sorts of preparations for serving upon the strike notice to their respective Administrations in a befitting manner," JFROPS' press note mentioned.

Mishra said that while the OPS was in the interest of workers, the New Pension Scheme doesn’t take care of their employees' welfare.

With inputs from PTI

