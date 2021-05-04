Railway Alert: Here's a list of trains leaving from Delhi NCR to remain cancelled

Image Source : PTI Some trains heading out from Delhi NCR to remain cancelled

Presently, Delhi is facing unprecedented times with actively increasing cases of COVID 19, and not enough oxygen supply and other medical input to tackle the crisis.

In an attempt to curb the spread, lockdown was imposed in the national capital and some trains heading out from Delhi NCR were cancelled by Northern Railways. These trains will remain cancelled in the coming days too. Four sets of these express trains will remain cancelled for another two days.

These trains operate between Delhi NCR stations and several railway stations in Western Uttar Pradesh. Here's a list of trains that are to remain canceled.

04184 Delhi - Tundla Junction Unreserved Express (EMU Special).

04183 Tundla - Delhi Junction Unreserved Express (EMU Special)

04418 Delhi Junction - Hathras Kila Unreserved Express (EMU Special)

04417 Hathras Kila - Delhi Junction Unreserved Express (EMU Special)

04414 News Delhi Junction - Aligarh Junction Unreserved Express (EMU Special)

04415 Aligarh Junction - New Delhi Junction Unreserved Express (EMU Special)

04420 Ghaziabad Junction - Mathura Junction Unreserved Express (EMU Special)

04419 Mathura Junction - Ghaziabad Junction Unreserved Express (EMU Special)

All the trains listed above will remain cancelled for two days on May 4 and May 5.

