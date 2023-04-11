Rahul Gandhi Wayanad visit: Disqualified MP, Priyanka to hold roadshow in show of strength

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, first time after his disqualification as an MP will visit his former Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday. His sister and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will accompany him. The duo will participate in various activities organised by the UDF as a show of strength.

The brother-sister duo would first participate in a roadshow called 'Satyameva Jayate' in Kalpetta here in the afternoon. In the roadshow, only the national flag will be used instead of the party flags, the Congress said.

Thereafter, there will be another event -- Cultural Democratic Defense -- which has been organized as part of the conference and leading cultural activists of Kerala are expected to take part in it, the party said.

They would also be speaking at a public event here in the afternoon.

Who all others will be in Wayanad'

Senior Congress leaders like AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, KPCC president K Sudhakaran, Muslim League State President Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, AICC General Secretary Tariq Anwar and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan, will also participate in the UDF-organised conference.

Rahul Gandhi's reaction to disqualification

Gandhi, who has been granted bail till April 13 in the defamation case by a Surat court in Gujarat, took a dig at the Modi government saying truth is his weapon and support too in the fight to save democracy against 'Mitrakal'. Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi, "This is a fight to save democracy, against 'Mitrakal'. In this struggle, truth is my weapon, and truth is my support".

Earlier on April 4, Gandhi appeared in a Surat court to appeal against his conviction in the 'Modi Surname' defamation case. He was accompanied by Priyanka Gandhi, along with Chief Ministers' of Congress-ruled states.

The court granted bail to Rahul Gandhi till April 13 and also set the date for the next hearing in this case on the same day. Additional Sessions Judge RP Mogera said it will hear his plea for suspension of conviction on April 13 after issuing a notice to complainant Purnesh Modi, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and former Gujarat cabinet minister.

ALSO READ | What court said in Rahul Gandhi 'Modi Surname' defamation case

ALSO READ | 'Corruption gives rise to dynasticism, nepotism': PM Modi at CBI's diamond jubilee celebration​

The sessions court asked the respondent (Purnesh Modi) to file his reply by April 10.

"We had filed an application for Rahul Gandhi's bail and suspension of sentence along with his appeal against conviction by a lower court. The (sessions) court heard the matter and granted him bail. The court kept the matter for hearing on the stay of his conviction for April 13," a member of his legal team told reporters. The court said that it won't be necessary for Rahul to appear in court during the hearing of the case.

Rahul Gandhi & Wayanad

Then Congress President Rahul Gandhi contested from two seats in 2019 Lok Sabha election in which he won from Wayanad but lost from Amethi, the constituency which he had been winning since 2004.

(With PTI input)

Also read-Sachin Pilot Vs Ashok Gehlot 2.0: Congress stares at fresh crisis as ex-deputy CM remains defiant

Latest India News