Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad today, first time after Lok Sabha membership restoration

Rahul in Wayanad: For the first time after the restoration of his Lok Sabha membership, Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi will visit his parliamentary constituency in Kerala’s Wayanad on Saturday (August 12).

He left from his New Delhi residence early morning for Wayanad.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee Working president VT Siddique earlier said that the party will arrange a warm reception for Rahul.

"Rahul Gandhi will be coming to Wayanad on 12th August. We are going to arrange a warm reception for him and the preparations have already started. Rahul Gandhi will be present here on 12th and 13th August", Siddique said.

Lok Sabha membership reinstated

The Lok Sabha Secretariat restored his membership on Monday (August 7) following the Supreme Court verdict in which the top court stayed the Gujarat court’s order convicting Rahul Gandhi in the ‘Modi surname’ case.

After the verdict, Rahul Gandhi attended the Parliament Monsoon Session, which concluded yesterday. He also spoke in Lok Sabha on the No-Confidence Motion against the government.

Rahul Gandhi has also been re-allotted the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow, as per party sources.

“Rahul Gandhi has got an official confirmation from the Estate office for the allotment of a bungalow to him as an MP in Delhi,” the sources said on Tuesday.

He was disqualified as an MP on March 24 after his conviction in the surname case and was awarded a two-year jail term by the Gujarat court.

