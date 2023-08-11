Manipur doesn't exist as a state anymore, it has been divided into Kuki and Meitei: Rahul Gandhi | Top Quotes

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply on No-Confidence Motion in the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a press conference on Friday. During the presser, Gandhi slammed the Prime Minister for "not speaking enough" on the Manipur issue in the Lok Sabha.
"Yesterday (August 10) the Prime Minister spoke in Parliament for about 2 hours and 13 minutes. In the end, he spoke on Manipur only for 2 minutes. Manipur has been burning for months, people are being killed, rapes are happening but the PM was laughing, cracking jokes. It doesn't suit him...," he remarked.
Here are the top quotes from Rahul Gandhi's address
- The Prime Minister seems to have forgotten that the state of Manipur is on fire and has been on fire for four months
- I have been to all states during the 19 years of my political career. But have not seen what we witnessed in Manipur
- Manipur no more exist as a state, it has been divided into Kuki and Meitei
- PM Modi has several tools at his disposal to control the situation in Manipur, but he is not using them for some reasons
- Indian Army can stop this drama in two days but the PM wants to burn Manipur and does not want to extinguish the fire
- There are reasons for the PM not being able to go to Manipur. I do not want to speak about them publicly
- It's tragic to watch PM Modi speaks for more than two hours on the Opposition and only 2 minutes on Manipur
- The Prime Minister should not speak like a petty politician in Parliament
