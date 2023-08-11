Rahul Gandhi: 'PM Modi spoke on Manipur precisely for 2 mins, doesn't want violence to stop'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi along with Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday addressed a press conference over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on No Confidence Motion over Manipur violence. Addressing the Lok Sabha during the No-Confidence Motion, PM Modi reaching out to the people of Manipur, said the entire country is with them, those behind heinous and unforgivable crimes against women will be given stringent punishment and the Centre and state governments are working together to restore peace in the ethnic violence-hit state soon.

Slamming the PM for his minimum address on the Manipur issue, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said, "Yesterday the PM spoke in Parliament for about 2 hours 13 minutes. In the end, he spoke on Manipur for 2 minutes. Manipur has been burning for months, people are being killed, rapes are happening but the PM was laughing, cracking jokes. It doesn't suit him..."

Questioning PM's brevity on Manipur during no-trust motion speech, Rahul Gandhi said, "Indian Army can stop this drama in 2 days but PM wants to burn Manipur and does not want to extinguish the fire."

Rahul Gandhi had on Wednesday tore into the Narendra Modi government over its handling of the violence in Manipur, alleging the politics of the BJP has 'murdered' the state and has killed the idea of 'India.'

