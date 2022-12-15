Rahul Gandhi talks tough to Congress workers: 'Don't keep comparing...'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is now in Rajasthan

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a 'stern' message, to party leaders and workers have advised them to move on from Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi.

Speaking during a public gathering, as part of his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur, he also said that it is incorrect to compare him with Mahatma Gandhi. "I want to say something tough to my Congress party friends. Indira Gandhi ji and Rajiv Gandhi ji did a good job... But Congress should not repeat this in every meeting. We should now say what we will do for the public. This is more important."

Latest India News