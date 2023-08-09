Government has divided Manipur into two parts: Rahul Gandhi during No-Confidence Motion | Top Quotes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi

After much suspense, Congress leader Rahul on Wednesday opened the debate from the Opposition side on the No-Confidence motion against the government on Manipur violence. The discussion on the No-Confidence motion against the BJP-led government was initiated by Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday in the Lok Sabha. Even though there were speculations that Gandhi will open the discussion on Tuesday, Congress leader from northeast Gaurav Gogoi initiated the discussion on Manipur violence.

On Wednesday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi started his speech on No-Confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha by apologising to Speaker Om Birla and thanking him for reinstating his membership. "First of all, I would like to thank you that reinstated me (as a member of the Lok Sabha)," says Rahul Gandhi.

When I started the Bharat Jodo Yatra, I myself didn't know the purpose of the footmarch. But later I understood the purpose of the Yatra.

During Bharat Jodo Yatra, many people came and shared their experiences with me, which made me humble.

The government has divided Manipur into two parts

A few days back, I went to Manipur. Our PM didn't go, not even to this day, because for him Manipur is not India. I used the word 'Manipur' but the truth is that Manipur does not remain anymore. You have divided Manipur into two. You have divided and broken Manipur...

