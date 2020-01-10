'Suit-Boot budget': Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi's 'extensive' pre-budget consultation

Image Source : FILE 'Suit-Boot budget': Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi's for his 'extensive' pre-budget consultation

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his pre-Budget consultations with industry leaders, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the "extensive" budget consultation is reserved only for PM Modi's crony capitalist friends and not for the middle class people. Gandhi's comments come a day after PM Modi met economists, private equity and venture capitalists, business leaders and agri experts at Niti Aayog and called for focussed efforts from all stakeholders to achieve the target of nearly doubling the size of the Indian economy to USD 5 trillion by 2024.

Using the hashtag "SuitBootbudget" he alleged that Modi has no interest in views or voices of such people like farmers, students, employees and small businessmen.

Taking on to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said, "Modi's most extensive budget consultation ever, is reserved for crony capitalist friends and the super rich. He has no interest in the views or voices of our farmers, students, youth, women, Government & PSU employees, small businessmen or middle class tax payers."

Modi's "most extensive" budget consultation ever, is reserved for crony capitalist friends & the super rich. He has no interest in the views or voices of our farmers, students, youth, women, Govt & PSU employees, small businessmen or middle class tax payers. #SuitBootBudget pic.twitter.com/6VP2g9OyNT — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 10, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought suggestions and ideas from people on the Union Budget which is to be presented on February 1. "The Union Budget represents the aspirations of 130 crore Indians and lays out the path towards India's development. I invite you all to share your ideas and suggestions for this year's Budget on MyGov," the PM said according to a statement posted on his official website on Thursday.

The Union Budget represents the aspirations of 130 crore Indians and lays out the path towards India’s development.



I invite you all to share your ideas and suggestions for this year’s Budget on MyGov. https://t.co/zVCL06TdLn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 8, 2020

ALSO READ | PM Modi wants your suggestion for Union Budget 2020. Here's what to do

ALSO READ | PM Modi seeks ideas, suggestions for Union Budget