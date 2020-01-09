Image Source : FILE PM Modi wants your suggestion for Union Budget 2020. Here's how you do it

Now be a part of nation building by suggesting your ideas to the government on the upcoming Union Budget 2020 that is to be presented on February 1 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. As the Union Budget represents the aspirations of 130 crore Indians, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought suggestions and ideas from people asserting that the annual fiscal exercise will lay out the path towards the development of India. Taking on to Twitter, He wrote, "The Union Budget represents the aspirations of 130 crore Indians and lays out the path towards India’s development. I invite you all to share your ideas and suggestions for this year’s Budget on MyGov."

MyGovIn too asked people to share valuable ideas for the farming sector, education and others. The prime minister often seeks suggestions from people on various issues. He had been seeking ideas for his Independence Day speech. People have also been giving suggestions to the prime minister for his monthly "Mann ki Baat" radio programme.

You can suggest your ideas for Union Budget 2020 on the central government’s MyGov web portal.

CLICK HERE FOR DIRECT LINK

Along with PM Modi, the Finance Ministry led by FM Nirmala Sitharaman has also sought suggestions for Union Budget 2020 from common citizens.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held discussion on the state of economy with economists, sector experts and successful young entrepreneurs at the Niti Aayog, and promised to take both short-term and long-term measures to revive growth.

During a two-and-half hour meeting held ahead of the Budget 2020-21, the experts made hosts of suggestions for reviving economic growth, which is estimated to slip to 11-year low of 5 per cent in 2019-20.

According to sources, the speakers urge the government to focus on credit expansion, exports growth, governance of Public Sector Banks (PSBs), increasing consumption and job creation. As many as 40 experts and economists attended the meeting.

Modi assured them that he would act on suggestions which can be implemented in short-term and also consider long-term suggestions in due course as these require structural reforms.

Honourable PM @narendramodi had an interactive session with economists & industry experts at @NITIAayog today. Discussed a wide range of issues relating to economic growth, startups & innovation. pic.twitter.com/11l5N80Y4E — Rajiv Kumar 🇮🇳 (@RajivKumar1) January 9, 2020

The Niti Aayog meeting assumes significance as the government is in the process of formulating Budget proposals for 2020-21. The government's focus will be on accelerating economic growth, which is estimated to slip to an 11-year low of 5 per cent during 2019-20.

(With inputs from PTI)

