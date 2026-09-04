Uttar Pradesh's first double-decker elevated road to be built in Greater Noida, check route and cost

There's good news for residents of Greater Noida, as the area is set to get a major connectivity boost soon. The Greater Noida Authority has approved a proposal to construct Uttar Pradesh's first double-decker elevated road in the city. This ambitious project will extend from Ekmurti Chowk to Shahberi and will connect to the Meerut Expressway, or NH-9. Once this corridor is complete, commuting between Greater Noida, Delhi and Meerut is expected to become much easier.

Over 5km long elevated corridor

According to the authority's CEO, Ravi Kumar NG, this will be the state's first double-decker elevated road. The consent of the Noida and Yamuna authorities will also be obtained to advance the project. This approximately 5.75-kilometre-long corridor will include a three-lane double-decker elevated road from Ekmurti Chowk to Shahberi. After this, a six-lane single elevated road is proposed from the Shahberi drain to NH-9.

Construction will be done at a cost of Rs 1280 crore

The estimated cost of the entire project is approximately Rs 1,280 crore. The Yamuna Expressway Authority, Noida Authority, Greater Noida Authority, and GDA will share the project costs equally.

The double-decker portion is estimated to cost approximately Rs 756.01 crore. This road will connect Greater Noida's 130-meter-wide road directly to the Meerut Expressway, providing better connectivity for people travelling to Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut. The project will help decongest the area by improving flow between these fast-developing residential clusters.

Greater Noida to be connected to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway

Another important connectivity project has been approved for Greater Noida Authority. A 105-meter-wide road will connect the city to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

An approximately 12-kilometre-long road will be built from near Junpat village to the expressway. This road will cross the railway line, the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor link line, and the GT Road. Three overbridges will be constructed over these areas. The road is planned as a 10-lane corridor with four service lanes. These two projects will strengthen Greater Noida's connectivity with major expressways in Delhi, Meerut, and surrounding areas. They are also expected to accelerate the city's expansion and the development of new investment areas.

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