No toll fee for locals at Jewar toll plaza from September 17, here's how to avail benefits

Good news for people living in villages affected by, and located around, the Yamuna Expressway in the Jewar region. Eligible residents will soon be allowed to travel through the Jewar toll plaza without paying any toll. According to available information, toll-free travel will be allowed from September 17, 2026. This has been a longstanding demand of locals, and it has now been fulfilled. As a result, eligible locals will be relieved of toll expenses while commuting between Jewar, Greater Noida, and Agra.

Locals have been demanding toll exemption for 14 years

The 165-kilometre-long Yamuna Expressway connects Greater Noida to Agra. Farmers, social representatives, and local organisations in the Jewar area have been demanding a toll tax exemption for the past 14 years. The issue has been raised with officials several times.

According to Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, the decision to provide relief to local residents was reached after several rounds of discussions with officials from the YEIDA (Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority) and the company operating the expressway.

Get your vehicle registered to avail exemption

To avail the toll exemption, eligible local residents must register their vehicles. Applications can be made at the Jewar Toll Plaza Manager's Office until September 17th. Copies of the following three documents must be submitted at the time of registration:

Local resident certificate

Aadhaar card

RC of the vehicle

After completion of the verification and registration process, local citizens will get the facility of toll-free travel under the prescribed system.

"Eligible citizens can register by providing proof of local residence, their Aadhaar card, and the vehicle's Registration Certificate (RC). This is undoubtedly a significant gift for the local residents on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami and the birthday of the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi (September 17)," MLA Dhirendra Singh said in a post on X.

Tolls vary depending on the type of vehicle

At the Jewar toll plaza, the toll is Rs 60 for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and tractors, and Rs 120 for cars. Light commercial vehicles are charged Rs 185, and buses and trucks Rs 380. The toll for multi-axle vehicles is Rs 580, while for oversized vehicles, it is Rs 745.

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