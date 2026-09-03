Nitin Gadkari asks states to permit private two-wheeler owners to operate bike taxis

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said that private two-wheeler owners may be permitted to operate bike taxis. Gadkari urged state governments to approve such services in their respective states. The minister said private two-wheeler owners have been permitted to transport passengers via bike taxis in several states, but some still do not permit such services. According to Gadkari, transportation is a state subject, so states will decide whether to implement bike taxis. He added that this could create a new source of income, especially in rural areas.

8 crore people can get employment

Nitin Gadkari claimed that promoting bike taxi services could create livelihood opportunities for approximately 80 million people. He said this could be especially beneficial in areas where employment options are limited. However, the types of permits, insurance, and other regulations required for bike taxis will depend on the respective state's regulations. Therefore, it would not be correct to assume that bike taxis will be immediately permitted in every state based solely on the minister's statement.

Tightening the noose on those who break traffic rules

Gadkari also provided a significant update regarding road safety. He stated that the government is preparing to amend the Motor Vehicles Act. This could include a negative point system for drivers who repeatedly violate traffic rules. This system would assign negative points for each violation. A driver's license could also be suspended or revoked if a certain number of points are accumulated.

Emphasis on the health of drivers

Gadkari also launched a pilot program called "Suraksha." Under this program, drivers, construction workers, and other vulnerable employees associated with highway and mining projects will be provided free medical checkups and counselling. Initially, the program will be implemented in a 150-kilometre stretch of the Nagpur-Kampti NH-44 section and the Chandrapur mining area in Maharashtra, with a target of reaching 10,000 people. Gadkari said that driver health, especially eye checkups, is crucial for road safety.

He also said that many drivers need to be educated about driving. It is equally important. Particularly for heavy vehicles and construction equipment, there is no provision for training.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)