Lockdown not only solution, need to do more coronavirus testing: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that lockdown is not the only solution to defeat coronavirus but it is a way to buy time to ramp up testing, get ventilators that are required to prepare the country to fight the virus. He said that if we did not increase the frequency of testing and chase the virus, it is going to become active again when the lockdown gets over. Adding that his views shouldn't be taken as criticism but rather as a suggestion, Rahul said that testing is the real weapon against the coronavirus so that one gets to where the virus is moving.

This is a time when all the political parties need to come together and fight against this cause, Rahul Gandhi said.

Coronavirus testings have to go in a bit more detail, adding that he spoke to a large number of experts who have a good idea about how coronavirus is spreading in the world.

To fight against COVID-19, our main force is working at the state and district levels. Success has been achieved in Wayanad, Kerala because of the effective machinery at the district level, Rahul Gandhi said.

Now we've reached a level, where we are in an emergency situation. India must unite and fight against it. My main suggestion is that blunt instruments must not be used. We must work strategically. Lockdown has not resolved the problem, it has only postponed the problem: Rahul Gandhi

If you want to fight the virus, you've to increase the testing dramatically and your testing has to go from chasing the virus to moving ahead of it. You've to move to random testing and pre-empt where the virus is moving, Rahul Gandhi suggested the government.

