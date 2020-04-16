Coronavirus cases in India cross 12,000-mark; death toll at 414. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP A civic worker sanitizes an area as policemen stand guard after a protest against the extension of the lockdown in India.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 12,000-mark taking confirmed cases toll to 12,380 including 414 deaths while 1,489 patients have recovered from the deadly disease, as per health ministry's figures released on Thursday. In the last 24 hours, the nation has witnessed 37 new deaths. Earlier between Tuesday and Wednesday, the country saw 1,076 new cases including 38 deaths. India is recording an increase in the coronavirus cases with an average rise of 1,000 cases per day now. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown for another 19 days which will now be effective till May 3 suggesting that earlier lockdown period which ended on April 15 helped India to contain the magnitude of the spread of virus adding if it had not been imposed then the situation in the country would have been devastating.

Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are among the worst-hit states in the country having the maximum number of coronavirus cases. Maharashtra has over 2,900 confirmed coronavirus cases with metropolitan Mumbai being the most impacted city across the nation. Following Maharashtra is Delhi that has over 1,500 cases including 32 deaths. Tamil Nadu has also been badly hit with coronavirus as total positive cases here are at 1,242 including 14 deaths while 118 people have recovered after getting infected with the virus.

The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said that it supports India's proactive decision of imposing a nationwide lockdown in its fight against coronavirus. A day earlier, the IMF in its World Economic Outlook had forecast India's growth rate to be 1.9 per cent in 2020. "India entered the pandemic turmoil in the midst of a credit crunch-induced slowdown and its recovery prospect becomes more uncertain," Chang Yong Rhee, the Director of the IMF's Asia and Pacific Department told reporters.

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 76 foreign Nationals) Cured Death Andaman and Nicobar Islands 11 10 0 Andhra Pradesh 525 20 14 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 Assam 33 0 1 Bihar 70 29 1 Chandigarh 21 7 0 Chhattisgarh 33 17 0 Delhi 1578 40 32 Goa 7 5 0 Gujarat 766 64 33 Haryana 205 43 3 Himachal Pradesh 35 16 1 Jammu and Kashmir 300 36 4 Jharkhand 28 0 2 Karnataka 279 80 12 Kerala 388 218 3 Ladakh 17 10 0 Madhya Pradesh 987 64 53 Maharashtra 2916 295 187 Manipur 2 1 0 Meghalaya 7 0 1 Mizoram 1 0 0 Nagaland# 0 0 0 Odisha 60 18 1 Puducherry 7 1 0 Punjab 186 27 13 Rajasthan 1023 147 3 Tamil Nadu 1242 118 14 Telengana 647 120 18 Tripura 2 1 0 Uttarakhand 37 9 0 Uttar Pradesh 735 51 11 West Bengal 231 42 7 Total number of confirmed cases in India 12380* 1489 414

