Coronavirus cases approach 21 lakh-mark; death toll stands at 134,603

Coronavirus cases worldwide are fast approaching the 21 lakh-mark as the death toll across the world rises to 134,603. As of Thursday morning, there are 2,083,033 COVID-19 cases across the globe while 510,171 have recovered. The United States of America had another saw yet another day with over 2,400 new deaths due to coronavirus taking the overall death toll in the country to 28,529. The US is already the country with most coronavirus cases in the world, on Wednesday, over 30,000 new cases were concerned across the United States taking the total to 64,089.

While US may be the worst impacted country by coronavirus, across the Atlantic, Europe is by far the worst-hit continent. Four European countries -- Spain, Italy, France and Germany -- have well over 100,000 cases while the UK (98,476) in on the verge of entering the 6 figures. Italy is the only country except the United States to rack up over 20,000 deaths. The current toll in the country stands at 21,645.

Both Italy and Spain, which seem to have gone past the peak phase of the virus recorded under 600 deaths in the last 24 hours. Same cannot be said about France as the country reported over 1,400 deaths in 24 hours.

China, which seems to have delivered a knockout punch to coronavirus, also saw 46 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours including 1 new death.

In India, the cases are on the verge of crossing 12,000, while the death toll stands at 392. Maharashtra is the worst impacted state with 2,587 cases followed by Delhi (1,561), Tamil Nadu (1,204) and Rajasthan, which became the fourth state in India to cross over 1,000 cases.

