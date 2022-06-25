Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad office vandalised: 19 SFI arrested in Kerala

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@SUPRIYASHRINATE Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad office vandalised

19 SFI activists have been arrested so far

A protest march of the SFI against Rahul Gandhi's office on Friday turned violent

Students' Federation of India (SFI) is the students wing of the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala

Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad office vandalised: Nineteen activists of the Students' Federation of India (SFI), the students wing of the ruling CPI(M), have been arrested and remanded so far in connection with the attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's office. All the arrested persons were identified as local SFI activists and they were remanded for two weeks by a local court.

Hours after SFI activists vandalised the Wayanad office of Gandhi, the Left government on Friday night ordered a high-level probe by an ADGP-rank officer and suspended Kalpetta Deputy Superintendent of Police pending enquiry.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress continued to charge that the vandalisation of Gandhi's office and the act of violence was done with the knowledge of the ruling Marxist party and its top leadership Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, V D Satheesan visited the vandalised office this morning and reiterated that it was done with the knowledge of Vijayan. He also alleged that a former personal staff of Health Minister Veena George was among those involved in the attack on Gandhi's office here. "Congress and UDF will continue our protest. Goondaism thrives in Kerala with Pinarayi Government's active support," he tweeted earlier.

While the main opposition party claimed that the attack happened with the knowledge of the Vijayan, the chief minister, in a strongly worded message, said this land ensures space for freedom of expression and democratic protest but it was a wrong practice if it turns into violence. The incident occurred when the SFI activists held a march to Gandhi's Office alleging his inaction in the issue of buffer zones around forests.

