Was Rahul Gandhi partying with Chinese envoy at Kathmandu nightclub? BJP leaders claim so

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has once again come in the line of the BJP’s fire after a video of him partying with friends at a nightclub emerged on Tuesday. The video has now gone viral.

In the video, Rahul Gandhi could be seen with a woman that BJP leaders claimed to be China's ambassador to Nepal.

Shashi Kumar, social media co-convenor of UP BJP, claimed that the lady in the video is China's envoy to Nepal. "Rahul Gandhi tweeting about pathetic state of Indian economy from a pub in Kathmandu along with Chinese ambassador to Nepal. Congress must explain this alliance," he tweeted.

Another BJP leader Kapil Mishra sought to know whether Rahul was partying with Chinese 'agents' in Nepal.

"This is not a matter of personal life of Rahul Gandhi. With whom Rahul Gandhi was partying? Are they Chinese agents? Does Rahul Gandhi tweet against the Army under pressure from China? Questions will be asked," he tweeted.

Rahul in Kathmandu, Smriti Irani visits Wayanad

Rahul's video came at a time when BJP leader and Amethi MP Smriti Irani is visiting Wayanad in Kerala which happens to be the Congress leader's parliamentary constituency. Rahul Gandhi had lost Amethi, the Gandhi family bastion, to Irani in the 2019 general elections.

“Stark Difference: Union Minister @smritiirani Ben is in Wayanad, Kerala for development work and public meetings whereas Wayanad MP, Rahul Gandhi is partying somewhere in Nepal…” Dhaval Patel, BJP ST Morcha’s social media in charge, tweeted.

Rahul in Kathmandu to attend friend's marriage

The video in the question shows Rahul Gandhi with a woman and friends partying at a nightclub. The video is believed to be shot at Kathmandu's nightclub LOD- Lords of Drinks.

Rahul is currently in Nepal to attend the wedding of his journalist friend Sumnima Udas. The ceremony was held yesterday at Marriott Hotel in Kathmandu.

It is pertinent to mention that Rahul had gone abroad even as Congress president Sonia Gandhi was holding meetings with poll strategist Prashant Kishor to discuss his possible induction into the party.

