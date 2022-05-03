Rahul Gandhi partying at Kathmandu's nightclub, video goes viral | Watch

Follow us on Rahul Gandhi partying at Kathmandu's nightclub

A video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has emerged wherein he could be seen partying with friends in a club. The undated video is believed to be shot at Kathmandu's nightclub LOD- Lords of Drinks.

Rahul is currently in Nepal to attend the wedding of his journalist friend Sumnima Udas. The ceremony was held yesterday at Marriott Hotel in Kathmandu, sources said.

Rahul, accompanied by three other persons, was seen at the Tribhuvan International Airport on Monday afternoon.

It is pertinent to mention that Rahul had gone abroad even as Congress president Sonia Gandhi was holding meetings with poll strategist Prashant Kishor to discuss his possible induction into the party.

BJP leaders attack Rahul

Rahul's foreign visit has also drawn ire from the BJP as violence has erupted in Congress-ruled Rajasthan's Jodhpur.

"Rahul Gandhi was at a nightclub when Mumbai was under siege. He is at a nightclub at a time when his party is exploding. He is consistent. Interestingly, soon after the Congress refused to outsource their presidency, hit jobs have begun on their Prime Ministerial candidate..." Amit Malviya, BJP's IT Cell chief, tweeted.

“Vacation, Party, Holiday, Pleasure Trip, Private Foreign Visit etc are nothing new to the nation now…" Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted.

“Rajasthan burns but Rahul Gandhi prefers partying over his own party. He tweets about various crisis in India but prefers bars over ‘Bharat ke log’. Rahul is not even a part-time politician but a ‘party time’ politician. Not the first time… remember his party mode post 26/11,” BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said in a tweet.

"I have not seen it (Rahul Gandhi's video). He parties every day, no one stops him anyway. The constitution doesn't have any such rule where anyone can be stopped from partying. He parties more & works less for his party," BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said.

Surjewala responds to BJP

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala has defended Rahul Gandhi saying he has gone to a friendly country Nepal to participate in a private marriage function of a friend.

"...having family & friends & attending marriage ceremonies is a matter of our culture and civilization. It has still not become a crime in this country... to attend a marriage celebration. Maybe after today, BJP may decide it is illegal to attend a marriage and a crime to have friends," he said.

The Congress leader is likely to spend five days in Kathmandu and could visit Rara or Mustang. It is not known whether he will meet political leaders in Nepal.

Earlier in August 2018, Rahul Gandhi visited Kathmandu on pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar in the Tibet Autonomous Region.

(With inputs from agencies)

Latest India News