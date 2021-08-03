Rajnath Singh reaches out to Mallikarjun Kharge to end Parliament impasse; Rahul's breakfast meeting shortly

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajnath Singh reaches out to Mallikarjun Kharge to end Parliament impasse (FILE)

Amid the ongoing stalemate in Parliament, the Opposition has signalled that it will harden its position and is drawing up plans to step up its offensive against the government over the Pegasus snooping issue. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will chair a meeting of opposition parties over breakfast today at the Constitution Club to chalk out a joint strategy on the Pegasus snooping issue.

The meeting is being held to forge unity among the opposition ranks on the issue. All opposition MPs and floor leaders of various parties have been invited to the meeting.

According to reports, Opposition leaders from as many as 17 parties from both Houses will meet over breakfast to strategise on their next course of action. Rahul's invitation for breakfast has been sent to NCP, Shiv Sena, TMC, Aam Aadmi Party, CPI, CPM, RJD, IUML, RSP, DMK, Samajwadi Party, National Conference, KCM, VCK and others. Notably, TMC has skipped all meetings convened by Rahul Gandhi so far.

Rahul Gandhi’s breakfast invitation assumes significance as it is seen as part of conscious efforts by him to engage non-NDA leaders and lead the front.

The Opposition has been demanding a discussion in Parliament on the Pegasus row and its leaders have been giving adjournment notices every day. The government has been saying that the opposition is creating a "non-issue" and the IT minister has already given a reply in both Houses of Parliament.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday spoke to Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and sought his cooperation to end the impasse in the Parliament.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have failed to transact any significant business, except passage of some bills, amid continued protests by Opposition parties over the Pegasus since the Monsoon session of Parliament commenced on July 19.

