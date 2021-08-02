Pegasus row: Nitish Kumar favours Opposition's demand for discussion in Parliament, calls for probe

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Pegasus row: Nitish Kumar calls for probe and discussion in Parliament

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar seems to have struck a chord similar to the Opposition parties' narrative on the Pegasus row. Speaking to news agency ANI, Kumar has favoured discussing the matter in Parliament and called for a detailed probe.

"A probe should be done, indeed. We have been hearing about telephone tapping for so many days, the matter should be discussed (in Parliament). People (opposition) have been reiterating (for talks) for so many days, it should be done," the Bihar CM said.

The opposition has been demanding a discussion in Parliament on the Pegasus row and its leaders have been giving adjournment notices every day. The government has been saying that the opposition is creating a "non-issue" and the IT Minister has already given a reply in both Houses of Parliament.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has invited leaders of opposition parties to a breakfast meeting at the Constitution Club in New Delhi on Tuesday to chalk out a joint strategy on the Pegasus snooping issue. The meeting is being held to forge unity among the opposition ranks on the issue. All opposition MPs and floor leaders of various parties have been invited to the meeting. Rahul's invitation for breakfast has been sent to 14 parties -- NCP, Shiv Sena, TMC, Aam Aadmi Party, CPI, CPM, RJD, IUML, RSP, DMK, Samajwadi Party, National Conference, KCM and VCK. Notably, TMC has skipped all meetings convened by Rahul Gandhi so far.

